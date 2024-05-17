Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) CEO Sells $32,965,000.00 in Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

UBER stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.68. 15,696,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,483,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a PE ratio of 105.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $82.14.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.