UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,551,233 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 3,183,753 shares during the period. UiPath accounts for approximately 5.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 3.81% of UiPath worth $535,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in UiPath by 2,005.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PATH. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PATH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.42. 5,146,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,156,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -119.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

