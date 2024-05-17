V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,762 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of V.F. worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in V.F. by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

VFC stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. 4,379,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,637,449. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

