Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.4% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.06. 636,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $184.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.80 and its 200-day moving average is $172.50.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

