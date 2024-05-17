Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 144,542 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $50.92. 7,410,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,246,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $133.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

