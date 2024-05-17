Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co owned 1.10% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $73,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,595,000. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $75.15. 187,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,522. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.05.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

