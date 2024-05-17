Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Hits New 1-Year High at $241.62

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $241.62 and last traded at $241.15, with a volume of 40005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $239.97.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.99. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

