Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Hits New 1-Year High at $484.20

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $484.20 and last traded at $483.16, with a volume of 704524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $481.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $440.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

