Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Up to $7.50

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $8.00. Veradigm shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 4,774 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDRX

Veradigm Stock Down 3.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 14,907.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.