Vertcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14,508.78 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $14,508.78 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,880.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.14 or 0.00698463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00125286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00042165 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00070259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.00202306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00097471 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,397,972 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

