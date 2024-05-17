Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Bought by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,397,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,361 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $33,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VERV. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,025,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,549 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,577,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,218,000 after acquiring an additional 531,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,832,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,085,000 after acquiring an additional 741,753 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,980,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,397,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,423,000 after acquiring an additional 250,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verve Therapeutics

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Andrew D. Ashe acquired 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $475,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 342,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,106.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERV stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. 2,186,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $21.42.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 1,226.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 305.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

