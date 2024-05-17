Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 67.7% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 38,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 9.2% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 86,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.10. 6,177,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,373,845. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $512.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.51 and its 200-day moving average is $268.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.