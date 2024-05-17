Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.10

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 113859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,597,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,891 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,815,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vivid Seats by 289.4% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 1,143,870 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in Vivid Seats by 66.5% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,695,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after buying an additional 1,076,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the first quarter worth about $5,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vivid Seats

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.