Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $130.36 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $4.64 or 0.00006936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $130.36 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00009919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011173 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001454 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,834.02 or 0.99926809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011874 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.41892477 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $6,931,703.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

