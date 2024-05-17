Wanchain (WAN) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $49.72 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00054452 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00019610 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012985 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008783 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,962,601 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.