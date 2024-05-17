WAX Price Reaches $0.0651 (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $224.19 million and $3.96 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,182,277,261 coins and its circulating supply is 3,445,671,676 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,181,930,398.4332404 with 3,445,543,006.6957946 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06271504 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $4,084,629.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

