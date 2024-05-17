Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires 764 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 2.0% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,856,000 after buying an additional 720,647 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 34.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,230,000 after purchasing an additional 611,376 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,388,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,309,000 after purchasing an additional 578,610 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 33,484.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $199,167,000 after purchasing an additional 565,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,089,485,000 after purchasing an additional 565,505 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.67.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $4.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,231,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,746. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $284.26 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $203.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

