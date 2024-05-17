Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 144.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 56,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.7% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 71.7% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,577 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,816 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.03. 11,523,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,598,943. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $271.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on KO

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.