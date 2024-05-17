Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $17.62 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,930 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 6.1% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $17,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $117.71. The stock had a trading volume of 116,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,002. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.71.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

