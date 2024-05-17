Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $206,912,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 143.8% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $283,019,000 after purchasing an additional 803,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

LOW stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,927. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

