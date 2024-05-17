Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 105,095 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,373 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 105,095 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 3.5% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 18,697 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 414,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $38,862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 38,947 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.56.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.29. 6,466,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,072,738. The company has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

