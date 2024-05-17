Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 16,825 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,825 shares during the quarter. ResMed makes up 1.1% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ResMed by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,684 shares of company stock worth $5,395,412. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

ResMed Stock Down 0.6 %

RMD traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.57. The company had a trading volume of 450,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,724. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $229.97. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.11 and a 200-day moving average of $179.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

