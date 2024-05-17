Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 32,416 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,416 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,732 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.81. 4,372,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,577,519. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

