Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 34,963 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,728 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34,963 shares during the period. Target accounts for 3.1% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,002,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

