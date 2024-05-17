Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 713 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,366 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up about 1.3% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $40,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.16. 1,509,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.31.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

