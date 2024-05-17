Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,706,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,122,814. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40. The company has a market cap of $786.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

