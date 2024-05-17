Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.6% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.85. 14,408,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,101,142. The firm has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.65. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,140. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

