Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,408 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $81.42. 2,758,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,826. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

