Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,737,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CME Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,867,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,924 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.2 %

CME Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,864. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.46 and its 200 day moving average is $211.32. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.