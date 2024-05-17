WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 2.8% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.43. 11,210,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,452,212. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

