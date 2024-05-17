WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Invests $203,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.6 %

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,266,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.72. The stock has a market cap of $142.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

