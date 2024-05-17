WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 3,122 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 8.0% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $451.76. The company had a trading volume of 35,604,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,328,883. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $437.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.71. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $329.56 and a fifty-two week high of $454.69.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

