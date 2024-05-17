Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.53

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.53 and last traded at $99.98, with a volume of 112172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.93.

Welltower Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.60, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,917,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 858,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,195,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

