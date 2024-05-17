WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.15

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.15 and last traded at $52.03, with a volume of 105593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

WestRock Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.76.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. WestRock’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 101.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in WestRock by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

