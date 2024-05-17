Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Winmark were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Winmark by 20.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in Winmark by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 25,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Winmark in the third quarter valued at about $981,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Winmark by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Winmark by 71.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Winmark stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,936. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $314.09 and a 1 year high of $451.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.65.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.36%. The business had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

In other news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total transaction of $3,092,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total value of $3,092,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,034,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total transaction of $1,546,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,014,647.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

