WMG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.21. 3,793,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,868. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.84. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $62.24.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.