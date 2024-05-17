WMG Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,740 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,828,000 after purchasing an additional 266,857 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 678,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,542,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after acquiring an additional 287,684 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 664,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,766,000 after acquiring an additional 189,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 635,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after acquiring an additional 183,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST stock remained flat at $50.71 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,178 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.