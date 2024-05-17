WMG Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,740 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,828,000 after purchasing an additional 266,857 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 678,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,542,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after acquiring an additional 287,684 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 664,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,766,000 after acquiring an additional 189,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 635,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after acquiring an additional 183,110 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance
JMST stock remained flat at $50.71 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,178 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
