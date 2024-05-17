WMG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 257 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,440. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $105.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.34. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

