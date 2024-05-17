Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Achieves Market Cap of $70.00 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.00 million and $20,654.67 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,111,837,108 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,111,755,315 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04513985 USD and is up 4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $16,256.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

