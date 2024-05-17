Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Up to $11.67

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.67, but opened at $12.21. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 23,635 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

