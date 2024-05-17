Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens Sells 1,373 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $60,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,565.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.87. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.23.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $102,096,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,731 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Zillow Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Zillow Group by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after purchasing an additional 177,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 121,942 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.