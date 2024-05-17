Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,418 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.9% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $2,776,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Zoetis by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Finally, GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd grew its stake in Zoetis by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd now owns 174,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,111. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

