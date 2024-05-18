10,000 Shares in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 24.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,926,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after buying an additional 66,050 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,367,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,820 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern Bankshares

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 40,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $526,967.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.41. 938,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,333. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.52 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

