15,072 Shares in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Bought by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.14% of APx Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 4.0% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 284,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APXI remained flat at $11.49 during trading on Friday. 3,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,396. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

