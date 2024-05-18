2,261 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,018 shares of company stock worth $112,232,499. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $319.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,951. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.03 and a 200 day moving average of $257.53. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.42 and a 12-month high of $329.04. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

