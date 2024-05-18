2,261 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks
In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,018 shares of company stock worth $112,232,499. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on ANET
Arista Networks Price Performance
Shares of ANET stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $319.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,951. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.03 and a 200 day moving average of $257.53. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.42 and a 12-month high of $329.04. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13.
Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arista Networks
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.