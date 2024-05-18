314 Shares in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 965.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 37,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,902,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Price Performance

IAK traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.86. The company had a trading volume of 37,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,714. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $82.29 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.73. The company has a market cap of $654.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

