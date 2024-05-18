3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in 3M were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,590,533,000 after purchasing an additional 317,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,649,000 after buying an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,082,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,246,000 after buying an additional 94,864 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in 3M by 10.1% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,062,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,396,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,983. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.43. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $105.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

