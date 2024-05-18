486,326 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 486,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,241,000. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.17% of CMS Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 6,027.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,368 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CMS Energy by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,456,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,731,000 after purchasing an additional 883,180 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,392.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 911,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,561,000 after buying an additional 850,731 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,054,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,205,000 after buying an additional 570,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 855,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,431,000 after buying an additional 540,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.24. 1,639,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average is $58.31. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

