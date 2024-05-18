5,050 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $179.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,035. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.