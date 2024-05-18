57,853 Shares in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Acquired by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Matisse Capital owned 0.43% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. 20,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,028. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $6.39.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Increases Dividend

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Abrdn Japan Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

